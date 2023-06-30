How to get wild greens in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

There are a lot of both ingredients and recipes in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Most of the time, it’s easy to tell them apart. But in one case, “wild greens” might refer to an ingredient or the name of a recipe.

Our Tears of the Kingdom wild greens guide will help you differentiate between wild greens the ingredient and (Fried) Wild Greens the recipe.

What are wild greens in Zelda: TOTK?

The first place you’ll likely run into the phrase “wild greens” is during the “Gloom-borne Illness” side quest in Kakariko Village. It’s the quest that makes the Stealth Armor set drop from exorbitantly expensive to a reasonable price.

In Tears of the Kingdom, “wild greens” is actually a catch-all term for plants. When talking about food, “wild greens” just means food with plants.

For the purposes of the side quest you likely first heard the term in, “wild greens” in the Sunny Veggie Porridge recipe is vaguely referring to plants — and you have to figure out which plant. Since you’re dealing with Gloom, the specific plant the recipe calls for is a Sundelion.

Where to find wild greens

As we mentioned before, sometimes “wild greens” can refer to a specific plant — like Sundelions in the “Gloom-borne Illness” side quest. But it’s important to remember that it doesn’t always mean Sundelions, so not every recipe with “wild greens” attached to the name will protect you from Gloom.

If you’re specifically looking for Sundelions, you can find them on sky islands high above Hyrule. We recommend checking out the South Eldin Sky Archipelago, which you can get to very easily from the Eldin Canyon Skyview Tower. We found five Sundelions on the main platform alone, and it has a convenient fast-travel location through the Kadaunar Shrine.

If you’re looking to make other wild greens recipes, just collect any variety of plants around Hyrule and start experimenting with them. If you throw in some plants and other veggies, you’ll get a wild greens recipe.

Wild Greens recipes

In the names of meals, wild greens covers all recipes that are primarily vegetable-based — meaning there’s no meat, mushrooms, or fruit involved. This includes everything from flowers to turnips to carrots (but not stambulbs, oddly).

Cooking a meal out of only plants results in some sort of Fried Wild Greens meal that usually heals at least a few hearts. Some plants will also give you an added bonus. Here are a couple of wild greens recipes:

Sneaky Fried Wild Greens — Healing and Stealth Up (silent princesses and other plants)

— Healing and Stealth Up (silent princesses and other plants) Hasty Fried Wild Greens — Healing and Speed Up (swift carrots and other plants)

— Healing and Speed Up (swift carrots and other plants) Enduring Fried Wild Greens — Healing and stamina (2x herbs, 2x meat, 1x vegetable)

— Healing and stamina (2x herbs, 2x meat, 1x vegetable) Copious Fried Wild Greens — Healing (4 different herbs, plants, or vegetables)