Vah Medoh Divine Helm location in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

In The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, the Divine Helms are a neat tribute to the Divine Beasts from Breath of the Wild. The Vah Medoh Divine Helm is a tribute to the Divine Beast from the Rito Village.

When equipped, the Van Medoh Divine Helm will provide you with cold resistance and a base defense of two. The Vah Medoh Divine Helm can be upgraded via Great Fairies using gems, zonaite, and dazzlefruit. You can technically get it via the use of amiibo, but you can also find it in-game in Hyrule. Here’s how.

Where to find the Vah Medoh Divine Helm in Tears of the Kingdom

The Vah Medoh Divine Helm can be found inside the North Biron Snowshelf Cave in the Hebra region at the coordinates (-3960, 3267, 0140). First, you’ll need cold resistant armor or elixirs, and then you’ll need to melt the huge chunk of ice blocking the cave entrance. Inside, you’ll need to blow up the breakable rocks to release water into the main chamber to reveal the chest’s secret room.

North Biron Snowshelf Cave entrance location

The North Biron Snowshelf Cave’s entrance (-3961, 3258, 0237) is blocked off by a large ice chunk. Melt the ice with any fire imbued weapon to reveal the cave’s opening, and head inside to find the North Biron Snowshelf Cave. Before you destroy the rock floor inside, make sure to grab the three bomb flowers along the path as you’ll need them for the puzzle.

North Biron Snowshelf puzzle solution

Grid View Graphic: Johnny Yu/Polygon | Source images: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo via Polygon

Graphic: Johnny Yu/Polygon | Source images: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo via Polygon

Graphic: Johnny Yu/Polygon | Source images: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo via Polygon

To solve the North Biron Snowshelf puzzle, you’ll need to fill the cave with water by blowing up the breakable rocks on the walls. Glide up the air stream in the middle of the cave to spot nine breakable rocks on the wall. If we mark the rock above the bird statue as one and count off in a clockwise motion, you’ll need to break rocks three, six, and nine to reveal the room containing the chest. Head inside the room and open the chest to retrieve the Vah Medoh Divine Helm.

Vah Medoh Divine Helm upgrade cost

The Vah Medoh Divine Helm will give you one level of cold resistance, allowing you to resist the freezing environments around Hyrule. Upgrading the Vah Medoh Divine Helm will increase the armor’s defense.

You’ll be able to upgrade the Vah Medoh Divine Helm at a Great Fairy using the following: