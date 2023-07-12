 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Vah Rudania Divine Helm location in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Become fireproof with the Vah Rudania Divine Helm

Link and Yunobo wearing the Vah Rudania Divine Helm in front of the Goron Mt Rushmore in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Image: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo via Polygon
In The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, the Divine Helms are a neat tribute to the previous sages who helped Rauru. The Vah Rudania Divine Helm is a tribute to the previous Goron sage.

When equipped, the Vah Rudania Divine Helm will provide you with flame guard and a base defense of two. The Vah Rudania Divine Helm can be upgraded via Great Fairies using gems, zonaite, and dazzlefruit. You can technically get it via the use of amiibo, but you can also find it in-game in Hyrule. Here’s how.

Where to find the Vah Rudania Divine Helm in Tears of the Kingdom

Vah Rudania Divine Helm location on the map of Hyrule in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Graphic: Jeffrey Parkin, Johnny Yu/Polygon | Source images: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo via Polygon

The Vah Rudania Divine Helm can be found inside of the Lizard’s Burrow in the Eldin Canyon region at the coordinates (2282, 2991, 0407). All you’ll need to do is destroy the rocks blocking the cave entrance and make your way to the end of the cave to find the chest containing the helmet.

Lizard’s Burrow location

Lizard’s Burrow entrance marked on the map of Hyrule in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Graphic: Johnny Yu/Polygon | Source images: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo via Polygon

The Lizard’s Burrow’s entrance (2203, 3076, 0406) can be found in between the two lizard lakes in the Eldin Canyon region. The easiest way to get to the Lizard’s Burrow is to teleport to the Sibajitak Shrine and make your way toward the head of the northern lizard. Once there, turn around to find the cave entrance blocked off by some rubble. Destroy the rocks to enter the Lizard’s Burrow.

Vah Rudania Divine Helm upgrade cost

The Vah Rudania Divine Helm has the flame guard effect — turning you fireproof. Upgrading the Vah Rudania Divine Helm will increase the armor’s defense.

You’ll be able to upgrade the Vah Rudania Divine Helm at a Great Fairy using the following:

  • 1-star (4 defense): 1 ruby, 5 zonaite, 10 rupees
  • 2-star (6 defense): 4 ruby, 10 zonaite, 50 rupees
  • 3-star (9 defense): 6 ruby, 5 large zonaite, 5 dazzlefruits, 200 rupees
  • 4-star (16 defense): 10 ruby, 10 large zonaite, 10 dazzlefruits, 500 rupees

If you’re looking for more Divine Helms, consult our guides on finding the Vah Medoh Divine Helm, Vah Naboris Divine Helm, and Vah Ruta Divine Helm.

