Vah Naboris Divine Helm location in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

In The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, the Divine Helms are a neat tribute to the Divine Beasts from the Breath of the Wild. The Vah Naboris Divine Helm is a tribute to the Divine Beast in the Gerudo Valley.

When equipped, the Vah Naboris Divine Helm will provide you with shock resistance and a base defense of two. The Vah Naboris Divine Helm can be upgraded via Great Fairies using gems, zonaite, and dazzlefruit. You can technically get it via the use of amiibo, but you can also find it in-game in Hyrule. Here’s how.

Where to find the Vah Naboris Divine Helm in Tears of the Kingdom

The Vah Naboris Divine Helm can be found at the end of a rock maze in the West Gerudo Underground Ruins at the coordinates (-4673, -2090, 0000).

Glide south from the Mayamats Shrine until you reach a large ribcage protruding from the ground. Break the rubble on the floor to enter the West Gerudo Underground Ruins. When inside, break the rock walls in the direction that the Gerudo statues are pointing. Continue to break the rock walls until you find another Gerudo statue pointing in a different direction. At the end of the maze, you’ll find the chest containing the Vah Naboris Divine Helm.

West Gerudo Underground Ruins entrance

The easiest way to reach the West Gerudo Underground Ruins is to glide south from the Mayamats Shrine in the Gerudo Highlands region until you reach the large rib cage closest to you. Head under the ribs to find a Shock Like and rubble on the floor (-4673, -1976, 0022). Destroy the rubble and drop into the hole to enter the West Gerudo Underground Ruins.

West Gerudo Underground Ruins maze solution

After you enter the West Gerudo Underground Ruins and enter the first room, start off by breaking the center of the rock wall on your right until you reach a Gerudo statue. Turn to your left and break the rocks until you reach a fenced wall. Turn to your right and break the rocks to reveal a long corridor with another rock wall at the end of it. Break through the rubble to find the chest room, and open it to retrieve the Vah Naboris Divine Helm.

Vah Naboris Divine Helm upgrade cost

The Vah Naboris Divine Helm will provide you with shock resistance effect, which will reduce the amount of electric damage you receive. Upgrading the Vah Naboris Divine Helm will increase the armor’s defense.

You’ll be able to upgrade the Vah Naboris Divine Helm at a Great Fairy using the following:

1-star (4 defense): 1 topaz, 5 zonaite, 10 rupees

1 topaz, 5 zonaite, 10 rupees 2-star (6 defense): 4 topaz, 10 zonaite, 50 rupees

4 topaz, 10 zonaite, 50 rupees 3-star (9 defense): 6 topaz, 5 large zonaite, 5 dazzlefruits, 200 rupees

6 topaz, 5 large zonaite, 5 dazzlefruits, 200 rupees 4-star (16 defense): 10 topaz, 10 large zonaite, 10 dazzlefruits, 500 rupees

If you’re looking for more Divine Helms, consult our guides on finding the Vah Medoh Divine Helm, Vah Rudania Divine Helm, and Vah Ruta Divine Helm.