Vah Ruta Divine Helm location in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Increase your swim speed with the Vah Ruta Divine Helm

By Johnny Yu
Link and Sidon’s avatar wearing the Vah Ruta Divine Helm on the bridge leading to the Zora’s Domain in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Image: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo via Polygon
Johnny Yu (he/him) is a guides writer at Polygon. He has written about games such as The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Diablo 4, and Fire Emblem Engage.

In The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, the Divine Helms are a neat tribute to the Divine Beasts from Breath of the Wild. The Vah Ruta Divine Helm is a tribute to the Divine Beast from the Zora’s Domain.

When equipped, the Vah Ruta Divine Helm will provide you with swim speed up and a base defense of two. The Vah Ruta Divine Helm can be upgraded via Great Fairies using gems, zonaite, and dazzlefruit. You can technically get it via the use of amiibo, but you can also find it in-game in Hyrule. Here’s how.

Where to find the Vah Ruta Divine Helm in Tears of the Kingdom

Vah Ruta Divine Helm location marked on the map of Hyrule in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Graphic: Jeffrey Parkin, Johnny Yu/Polygon | Source images: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo via Polygon

The Vah Ruta Divine Helm can be found behind the waterfall inside the Cave under Zora’s Domain at the coordinates (3336, 0545, 0019).

First, you’ll need to make your way to Zora’s Domain, and go behind the waterfall southwest of the Mogawak Shrine. Enter the cave to spot another waterfall directly ahead of you. Go through the waterfall, and open the chest inside to retrieve the Vah Ruta Divine Helm.

Cave under Zora’s Domain location

Cave under Zora’s Domain entrance marked on the map of Hyrule in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Graphic: Johnny Yu/Polygon | Source images: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo via Polygon

The Cave under Zora’s Domain can be found behind the waterfall southwest of the Mogawak Shrine at the coordinates (3241, 0374, 0078). You can either swim to the waterfall and hug the cliff, or glide in from the bridge above to enter the cave.

Vah Ruta Divine Helm upgrade cost

The Vah Ruta Divine Helm grants the swim speed up bonus, which will increase how fast you swim. Upgrading the Vah Ruta Divine Helm will increase the armor’s defense.

You’ll be able to upgrade the Vah Ruta Divine Helm at a Great Fairy using the following:

  • 1-star (4 defense): 1 opal, 5 zonaite, 10 rupees
  • 2-star (6 defense): 4 opal, 10 zonaite, 50 rupees
  • 3-star (9 defense): 6 opal, 5 large zonaite, 5 dazzlefruits, 200 rupees
  • 4-star (16 defense): 10 opal, 10 large zonaite, 10 dazzlefruits, 500 rupees

If you’re looking for more Divine Helms, consult our guides on finding the Vah Medoh Divine Helm, Vah Rudania Divine Helm, and Vah Naboris Divine Helm.

