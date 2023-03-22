Twitch streamer blows through Breath of the Wild with ocarina controller

In 2023, Polygon is embarking on a Zeldathon. Join us on our journey through The Legend of Zelda series, from the original 1986 game to the release of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, and beyond.

Less than two weeks ago, Twitch streamer gv_mimi was struggling just to aim her weapon correctly to take down a Guardian in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild’s first shrine. Yesterday, she beat Thunderblight Ganon.

Using an ocarina controller, we should stipulate. And not the ThinkGeek one from 2017, either. She’s using a custom controller that converts the notes she plays into inputs for the game, with macros set up to accomplish some of the more complicated commands.

Yes, these modded controllers exist, and there’s software to map the notes to controls. Given the long history of using off-the-wall controllers to run fan-favorite games, I thought I would have found someone else who’d tried this sort of thing at least once since BOTW launched in 2017. As far as I can tell, gv_mimi is the first to take it on.

Probably with good reason; check out this clip of her first shrine. I gave up on piano lessons after less punishment than this!

With that frustration fresh in your mind, hum a few bars of this throwdown, which gv_mimi posted on Wednesday.

I can’t read music or identify notes, but I love that lilting pip-pip-pip-pip as gv_mimi lands a mighty combo. And then the fluttering sequence where she pulls out Magnesis to finish the job! Followed by the disbelief of actually doing said job: “We did it! Oh my gosh! We did it!”

THIS was one of my most hype moments in gaming. I had spent 6 hours the day before to learn how to beat him with an ocarina and then finally beating him yesterday with 2 attempts that day felt AMAZING ;-; i was gaming https://t.co/dcNzbulpNL — LIVE NOW gv_mimi (@gv_mimi) March 22, 2023

Right now, gv_mimi is in the process of fighting a Lynel. There’s more tweeting and tooting in here than in Elon Musk’s bathroom. Tune in if you can, or catch her exploits later. She hopes to beat Breath of the Wild by the time Tears of the Kingdom launches on May 12.