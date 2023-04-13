Tears of the Kingdom’s new trailer just revealed a bunch of new characters

In 2023, Polygon is embarking on a Zeldathon. Join us on our journey through The Legend of Zelda series, from the original 1986 game to the release of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, and beyond.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom got its final trailer Thursday morning. While some of the footage showed more of what Link will be able to build in the upcoming sequel, the latter half focused more on the story. This time around, Link will be drawing upon the help of a very large cast of both old and new characters to help him save the world.

There are several new faces — including a new race of creatures — as well as returning friends from The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. Here is everyone we saw in the trailer today (with the exception of Link and Zelda of course), beginning with the newcomers. We’ll update this article as we get more details on the characters.

An elf-like princess

We only got a glimpse of this new character, but I’m already excited to meet them. They look like a princess with long flowing locks of hair and pointy ears — all we see of them is a quick snippet of them harnessing a golden magical power. Also they appear to be wearing the same jewelry as Zelda in some of her scenes — so maybe there’s connection there.

The debut of a new race of creatures in Hyrule

Among the new character designs, this one really stood out. It’s a dark and brooding character who has a very goat-like design with tiny horns and what appear to be furry ears. It’s a race of creatures we have not seen before, and I’m especially excited to learn more.

Is this a Zonai King of Hyrule?

In this clip, all we hear is a deep voice telling Zelda, “Zelda, we rely on your knight and that legendary sword he carries. Our last line of defense will be Link.” After which, we see a tall, robed put their hand on Zelda’s shoulder. We don’t even get a look at the face, but it’s clear they have a close connection to Zelda. Perhaps they are a monarch of Hyrule or connected to the Zonai in some form, since the decorations of their clothing resembles Zonai technology.

The young Rito Tulin returns, it seems

It’s not confirmed — but judging by his design — it’s looking like Tulin from Breath of the Wild will return in Tears of the Kingdom. In Breath of the Wild, he’s a young Rito child who looks up to Link because of Link’s skill with a bow and arrow. If this is Tulin, he now looks more grown up as we see the two dive into a storm cloud together. I’m just excited to see Link have a little buddy.

Ganon comes back as a human

The trailer showed the return of the Ganon we all know and love, without all the oozing goo. I know he’s the bad guy, but honestly, he looks like he’s doing great these days. Maybe it’s his unquenchable thirst for the power to save Hyrule? Whatever his new routine is, it’s really working for him.

Prince Sidon

All I have to say about this one is: Let’s fucking goooo! Prince Sidon is the dashing young prince of the Zora in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. He is an absolute charmer and fan favorite, and it’s wonderful to see him fight side-by-side with Link.

Lady Riju makes her return

Lady Makeela Riju is the Chief of the Geurdo in Breath of the Wild. When we meet her in that game, she’s young and still figuring out how to lead her people. This time around, it looks like she’ll aid us as a fully fledged warrior.